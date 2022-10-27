October Update Live – New train and Upcoming Price Change

The NY3000 was inspired by the trains of the New York Subway. This time we go to Europe for inspiration. The NO4000 is inspired by the trains in the Oslo Metro.

According to the timeline there should also been an extension to line 2 however this has been pushed back to November. I want to expand the world but also avoid things looking to similar. Therefore, for the next update I will work on variation and expanding line 2.

There will be a price increase in the upcoming days. A lot has been added and improved from the first release, but the price has not changed until now.

There is a new option in the start menu, number of NPC trains. There can now be up to 3 NPC trains in the system. Even if only one NPC train is chosen, it will spawn at a station connected to the player’s starting station. (For example, if player starts at Central P1 the NPC train might start at Tupil P2, both on Line 1 different directions.) This will hopefully increase the chance of seeing the NPC train.

Try out the new train and thanks for playing!

Blueon

Changelog:

Here is a list with some of the things that have changed including things that might not be noticed in-game.

• Train set NO4000 added.

• Rewritten spawn function for NPC train.

• NPC trains count selection added.

• Emergency exits in the tunnels.

• Some new decoration to a few stations.

• And more things I that I did not log…