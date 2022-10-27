BIG, GIGANTIC, HUGE HOTAS Update now Live!

Today's the BIG day where our long-awaited full HOTAS system goes live!

What does this exactly mean?

If you have a HOTAS plugged in you'll see it listed on the control selection screen as soon as you get to the title screen. Just look at it for a few seconds to choose it. This also applies to ANY other control scheme you use including motion controllers. Full customization of your HOTAS stick is also in the game. You'll find this in the Options menu. You can rebind almost any button on your stick provided the engine recognizes said button.

Did I mention this was a big and complex system? There are dozens of weird sticks out there and we don't have access to them all for testing so you may run into issues with older ones.

Please let us know any issues by emailing us at support@bitplanetgames.com.

Other build notes:

-- Fixed a spawning issue when playing the game with Vive Pro 2 and Index controllers.