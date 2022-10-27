0.81 EA-Update

Hey all Zedhunters! Version 0.81 is out with some changes, fixes and freshly added stuff!
Fixes:
- Fixed an issue with Torpedo's Perk "How High Can You Go" not activating double jump when selecting it in a lobby.
- Fixed a bug that wouldn't reset the player speed correctly when the Speedfest buff ended if playing as a client.
- Zeds and bosses that shoot explosives now shoot at their current target. Before this fix they could aim at one player and shoot at another player.
- Fixed the Hackers Aimbot Gun not working correctly when placed in a slope.
- Fixed the description for the Hackers Aimbot Gun.
- Fixed a description issue for the Bio Chainsaw.
- Fixed some issues with the Flamethrower weapon.
- Fixed an issue with death animation in multiplayer.
- Fixed the Achievement "Balboa 2.0" not triggering correctly.
- Fixed an issue where the Zeds could damage and kill each other.
- Fixed an issue for the Health Dispenser and Tesla Coil (Traps) where the sound would could potentially stack and be super loud.
Changes:
- Maximum amount of Traps n' goodies deployed on the map by a single player is now set to 2. Before this change you could have an infinite amount of Traps n' goodies as long as you could afford it. This change is well needed for balancing reasons.
- Max Players per server have been increased from 4 to 6.
- Scoreboard changes. It is now showing current player info as class, class level and Prestige level.
- Zeds will initiate sprinting mode directly when spawning in Kamikaze or higher difficulty. In Hardcore and lower difficulties the Zeds will walk/jog and start sprinting when near a player.
- Added a holographic medic sign over the Doctor's Health Dispenser (Traps n' goodie) for easier recognition.
- Changed the way you earn ₹ during a wave. Before the change, you would earn ₹ based on the score during that wave x 0.8 + 625₹ When the wave ended. The bonus part (625₹) was mostly for balancing since you would receive less ₹ in lower difficulties. This is now issued and changed so you will receive ₹ directly when scoring instead. Since there are twice as many Zeds spawned in Impossible difficulty compared to in Scrub difficulty, you now get twice as much ₹ in Scrub contra Impossible. Making every difficulty giving the same amount of ₹ to spend at P.U.G.S.
- The lock on sound volume for the Homing Zed CabOOmer and Homing Brick have been increased.
- Class Prestige XP Bonus have been reduced. Prestige 1 now yields 13% XP bonus, incrementing by 3% each prestige until Prestige 10. where it tops up at 40%. Before this change, Prestige 1 would recieve 20%, incrementing by 5% and top out at 65%.
- Max prestige level has been increased to level 69!
- The Tesla Coil (Traps n' goodie) is now only working on 2 Zeds simultaneously instead of everything near it.
Added:
- A freshly added Game Mode, called "Time Attack". One Huge Wave lasting for 12 minutes! Kill as many Zeds as possible during that time. P.U.G.S will open mid-wave every 3 minutes and last for 30 seconds. When the timer runs out, a Boss will spawn. Hard-set to Kamikaze Difficulty.
- A new Tuned Traps n' goodie, the Tuned Ceiling Fan. An old Ceiling with a 11 Kilowatt motor attached to it. Spins extremely fast. "Ineffective against Acid Puke Masters and Bosses".
- Added Shower indicators visible on the screen when poisoned by a Acid Puke Master.
- A new map, Neon Farm! A creation made by the community member Pathfinder.
- A couple of new Daily Challenges.
- A new Steam achievement - Time Attack Madness!
See you in Zedfest!
