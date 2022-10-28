 Skip to content

Coloring Pixels update for 28 October 2022

Coloring Pixels Community 5 Release

A big congratulations to this year's competition winners!

This update brings the new, free, Community 5 book for you all to play!

Coloring Pixels V1.18.6 Patch Notes

New Features

  • Added the Community 5 Book.

