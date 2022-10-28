Coloring Pixels Community 5 Release

A big congratulations to this year's competition winners!
This update brings the new, free, Community 5 book for you all to play!
Coloring Pixels V1.18.6 Patch Notes
New Features
- Added the Community 5 Book.
Changed files in this update