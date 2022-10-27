 Skip to content

Beasts Shall Rise update for 27 October 2022

Lighting performance tweaks

Build 9811523

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Disabled a couple of lighting features (ambient occlusion and a few other things) to aid performance temporarily before graphics quality options go in

Changed files in this update

Beasts Shall Rise Content Depot 963721
  • Loading history…
