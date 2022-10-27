10/27 (Thu) Update - “Bonding Festival ～Bloody Halloween～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 10/27 (Thu).
- “Bonding Festival ～Bloody Halloween～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha ① ~⑤,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
- “Bloody V Stone Set,” “New Owner Support Pack (TEC),” “Monochrome Photo Filter Pack” now on sale!
- “Monochrome Photo Filter” added!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
The following is still ongoing!
- “Tsukushi's Birthday Gacha” ～ 2022/10/30 (Sun) 15:59 UTC
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
