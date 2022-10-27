 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mosaique Neko Waifus 5 update for 27 October 2022

Version 1.0.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9811123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

♥ Missing text in various language versions - fixed
♥ Polish language version - fixed

there are still some trouble with stability and puzzle selection not working properly, it is being fixed as we speak

Changed files in this update

Depot 2165611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link