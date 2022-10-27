 Skip to content

The Corridor: On Behalf Of The Dead update for 27 October 2022

Patch v1.18 - Gamepad fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9810706 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey folks,

Patch v1.18 is live and should fix the intermittent gamepad problems. Thanks again to the amazing community for letting us know!

Happy gaming,

  • The Team

Changed files in this update

The Corridor: On Behalf Of The Dead Depot Depot 340842
  • Loading history…
