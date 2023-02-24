OCTOPATH TRAVELER II available today!

Share · View all patches · Build 9810640 · Last edited 24 February 2023 – 18:13:41 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

OCTOPATH TRAVELER II, a brand-new RPG, is now available!

The game's new story line makes it the perfect entry for series fans and newcomers alike. Try the free OCTOPATH TRAVELER II Prologue Demo to meet the travelers and explore the realm. You can even carry your progress over to the full game.

This installment takes the series’ HD-2D graphics, a fusion of retro pixel art and 3DCG, to even greater heights.

In the world of Solistia, eight new travelers venture forth into an exciting new era.

Where will you go? What will you do?

Whose tale will you bring to life?

Every path is yours to take.

Embark on an adventure all your own.