BATTLE STEED : GUNMA update for 27 October 2022

[hotfix] Bug Patches (October 27, 2022 18:00 KST)

Build 9810168 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is BATTLE STEED:GUNMA Develpe team.

Official Discord Channel : https://discord.gg/gPJBqba8kq .

We’ve pushed a small update containing this change:

  • Fixed some minor bugs.

Thank you.

BATTLE STEED : GUNMA Content Depot 1661021
