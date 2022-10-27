[hotfix] Bug Patches (October 27, 2022 18:00 KST)

This is BATTLE STEED:GUNMA Develpe team.
Official Discord Channel : https://discord.gg/gPJBqba8kq .
We’ve pushed a small update containing this change:
- Fixed some minor bugs.
Thank you.
