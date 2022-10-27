 Skip to content

The Lord of the Parties update for 27 October 2022

October 27, 2022 Update Notice

October 27, 2022

[Update]

  • Modify Balance

    • Arthur: Less cool time for special move.
    • Tristan: Increasing the range of general attacks and increasing the knockback effect of special move
    • Priscilla: Reduces cool time of general attacks, increases special move power
    • Theodore: Reduces cool time and increases attack power at a certain level
    • Leah: Increase attack power of general attack and reduce cool time of special skill and increase attack power
    • Sethia: Increase the size of the shield and reduce the cool time of the special move
    • Hubert: special skill attack power up
    • Winesette: Reduces cool time of special move
    • Himekuma Ribon: Reduces cool time of general attacks
    • AmamaNia: Reduces cool time for special move and increased speed of bullet

  • Additional effect on some conditions or more

    • Teddy Bear Invaders, Twisting Vines and Ice Attacks Give Additional Effects When Freezing Conditions Occurred
      -> During this effect, resistance to some attacks by enemies and air attributes are removed
      -> Add 1.5 times the damage received if the condition is abnormal due to the twisting vines

[Bug fix]
  • Correction of a problem where the speed of some projectiles of attack was abnormally applied during dash use

