October 27, 2022 Update Notice

[Update]
-
Modify Balance
- Arthur: Less cool time for special move.
- Tristan: Increasing the range of general attacks and increasing the knockback effect of special move
- Priscilla: Reduces cool time of general attacks, increases special move power
- Theodore: Reduces cool time and increases attack power at a certain level
- Leah: Increase attack power of general attack and reduce cool time of special skill and increase attack power
- Sethia: Increase the size of the shield and reduce the cool time of the special move
- Hubert: special skill attack power up
- Winesette: Reduces cool time of special move
- Himekuma Ribon: Reduces cool time of general attacks
- AmamaNia: Reduces cool time for special move and increased speed of bullet
-
Additional effect on some conditions or more
- Teddy Bear Invaders, Twisting Vines and Ice Attacks Give Additional Effects When Freezing Conditions Occurred
-> During this effect, resistance to some attacks by enemies and air attributes are removed
-> Add 1.5 times the damage received if the condition is abnormal due to the twisting vines
[Bug fix]
- Correction of a problem where the speed of some projectiles of attack was abnormally applied during dash use
Changed depots in privatetest branch