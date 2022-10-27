 Skip to content

The Asafo Journey update for 27 October 2022

10-27-2022 Update 1.3

Share · View all patches · Build 9809819 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Increased platforming capabilities, Updated menu, Thrown spears will now dissapear after 60 seconds.
Fixed several bugs.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2168651
