Stardeus update for 27 October 2022

Patch notes: v0.6.114 (2022.10.27)

Patchnotes

v0.6.114 (2022.10.27)

  • [Feature] Allow choosing a designated Teleporter for trade
  • [Feature] Buying biological beings with designated Teleporter in unsafe area will be forbidden (unless Asimov Override is installed)
  • [Feature] Allow reinstalling floors underneath walls and objects
  • [Tech] Reimplement firefighting AI logic to be more robust and reactive
  • [UI/UX] Allow disabling input bindings
  • [UI/UX] Show visual links to relocated objects
  • [UI/UX] Allow disabling smooth camera zoom in Video settings
  • [Bug] Fix tool shortcut binding overrides would not get applied on app restart
  • [Bug] Fix Copy Config tool would not copy planter's Auto Harvest flag
  • [Bug] Fix relocation of objects would not be allowed in open space depending on how relocation was initiated
  • [Bug] Fix solar panels and objects built in space would not allow relocation on top of themselves

