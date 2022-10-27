Patch notes: v0.6.114 (2022.10.27)

v0.6.114 (2022.10.27)
- [Feature] Allow choosing a designated Teleporter for trade
- [Feature] Buying biological beings with designated Teleporter in unsafe area will be forbidden (unless Asimov Override is installed)
- [Feature] Allow reinstalling floors underneath walls and objects
- [Tech] Reimplement firefighting AI logic to be more robust and reactive
- [UI/UX] Allow disabling input bindings
- [UI/UX] Show visual links to relocated objects
- [UI/UX] Allow disabling smooth camera zoom in Video settings
- [Bug] Fix tool shortcut binding overrides would not get applied on app restart
- [Bug] Fix Copy Config tool would not copy planter's Auto Harvest flag
- [Bug] Fix relocation of objects would not be allowed in open space depending on how relocation was initiated
- [Bug] Fix solar panels and objects built in space would not allow relocation on top of themselves
Changed files in this update