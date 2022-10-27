 Skip to content

Covid Carl update for 27 October 2022

Update Note for 26 Oct

Share · View all patches · Build 9809087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A couple of cosmetic fixes were completed.

  1. Diagonal shooting against a wall now shows the gun in the proper position.
  2. The player now creates a dust cloud after landing from a jump.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1881161
