Find Your Wings update for 27 October 2022

Sweet Update

27 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A few sweet updates to help you get your wings

  • You can hold right click to use wings when they are available
  • Guns spawned by wings now last 3 rounds
  • Shielded squares now give you money for every 2 layers of shield
  • Added one normal and one secret achievement
  • Updated 3 achievements
  • Increased Pengu-Wings cooldown
  • The "Unvaxxed Kids" upgrade now works on all smallest squares
  • Mines now destroy all shield layers
  • Eye Surgery laser now hits immune squares
  • Fixed a bug with the Confuse-Wings
  • Minimum speed in Freeplay is now 0.5
  • "Too Late" now destroy all shield layers

