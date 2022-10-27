Sweet Update

A few sweet updates to help you get your wings
- You can hold right click to use wings when they are available
- Guns spawned by wings now last 3 rounds
- Shielded squares now give you money for every 2 layers of shield
- Added one normal and one secret achievement
- Updated 3 achievements
- Increased Pengu-Wings cooldown
- The "Unvaxxed Kids" upgrade now works on all smallest squares
- Mines now destroy all shield layers
- Eye Surgery laser now hits immune squares
- Fixed a bug with the Confuse-Wings
- Minimum speed in Freeplay is now 0.5
- "Too Late" now destroy all shield layers
Changed files in this update