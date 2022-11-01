Game Optimization ＆ Future Update

『Optimization』
- Fixed the problem that the NPCs in the Uzato Market could not talk to each other.
- Fixed the camera problem when reviving in Path of Great Ice Wall.
- Fixed the malfunction of Sunset Valley in the map.
(Reminder! You can switch between viewing the large map and the small map interface with Tab, or Y or ▲on the controller.)
- Fixed the issue that the tracking darts of Shama would be blocked by the cheval de frise.
- Fixed the equipment UI freeze when switching quickly.
- Fixed the error pop-up when closing the game.
『Game Optimization』
- Optimized and adjusted the plot for Anasul kidnapping in Chapters 2 to 3, as well as the plots related to the appearance of Meowgiko, Rubit, and Hammer Barbarian.
(Players who have surpassed this chapter are recommended to re-visit Chapter 2 Undergound Path to experience the new plot.)
- Added two new achievements in Chapter 3, Owner of the brooch and Meowgiko Letter.
- Merchant Kurfa is now selling items from Chapters 9 to 15 in Uzato Market.
- Merchant 小市 is now selling items from Chapters 16 to 20 in Uzato Market.
『Future Update』
- To add and optimize the story plot and some side quests in Chapter 15, increasing the thrilling experience of the gameplay.
- Add a side story about the whereabouts of Meowgiko when going into the depths of the prairie cave in Chapter 17.
- To add a hidden side story about bath tub.
- Optimize the Map system
We plan on having a minor remodeling for the map system to enforce the main mission and allow players to better understand the locations for each quest.
- Optimize the Forging system
Making the forging process easier when choosing the equipment for Shama or Wanin, and enabling players to quickly switch the selection of weapons and armor types by Star Level or Enhance of the equipment.
- Optimize the Cooking system:
The tab classification is divided into five categories: All Item,Recover HP,Cures and immunity weakness, Increase attack, Other.
- Options for Kids Friendly
Add the option to turn on the Kids Friendly feature, making the content more live-stream-appropriate.
- More customization for the controller.
