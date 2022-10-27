0.6.10 has been released

Adjustments
- Adjusted the display of ranking UI.
- Adjusted left/right movement of item UI.
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug that grenades stick to the sky and do not fall down.
- Fixed a bug where exploding objects would remain in the air.
