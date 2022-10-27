 Skip to content

BrainAccelerator Playtest update for 27 October 2022

0.6.10 has been released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjustments

  • Adjusted the display of ranking UI.
  • Adjusted left/right movement of item UI.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed a bug that grenades stick to the sky and do not fall down.
  • Fixed a bug where exploding objects would remain in the air.

Changed files in this update

