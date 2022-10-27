 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Death Damnation : Zombies, Ghosts and Vampires update for 27 October 2022

Patch v1.04

Share · View all patches · Build 9808759 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add game tips
  • Add Twitch weapons
  • Launcher updated with the posibility to select which action is available in the extension

Changed files in this update

Death Damnation Windows Depot 1915451
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link