The Wall update for 27 October 2022

Update 1.2.8

Build 9808684 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added fractional reloading for semiauto shotgun
  • Added recon drone glass cracking image effect
  • Added better blood overlay system
  • Fixed first person animations for a lot of items
  • Fixed Sequoia HV deposit imbalances
  • Buffed wire gun damage to 30 but nerfed fire rate
  • Capped respawn time at 45 seconds
  • Other minor fixes

