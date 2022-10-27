- Added fractional reloading for semiauto shotgun
- Added recon drone glass cracking image effect
- Added better blood overlay system
- Fixed first person animations for a lot of items
- Fixed Sequoia HV deposit imbalances
- Buffed wire gun damage to 30 but nerfed fire rate
- Capped respawn time at 45 seconds
- Other minor fixes
The Wall update for 27 October 2022
Update 1.2.8
Patchnotes via Steam Community
