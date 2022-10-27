Update #63 - Ver. 0.6.3b - 22

The latest update in preparation can be found here:
RoadMap: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3349010806029088113
News about the upcoming update for the character selection: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1524630/view/3370400292099373062
This update #63 includes the free Zombie DLC.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2096140/KeepUp_Survival___Zombie_Expansion/
This update list shows only relevant things that might be interesting for the user.
Fixes
- Other problems fixed
- Projectiles sometimes caused damage to the character when fired with the weapon, this is now fixed.
- Projectile was not displayed above models or when shooting into the sky, this is now fixed.
- Due to the elevator issue, an automatic teleport has been added to the elevator shaft. This comes into effect if the player should fall through the floor. This way you are teleported to a random location and don't lose your belongings.
- There were noticeable Fps drops near windmills, this has now been fixed.
- Missing road collisions in the village was fixed
- DE-42 Pistol sound problem fixed
- Animal achievements were not always counted, this is now fixed.
Changes
- (Build) Changes to the wooden foundation (gaps closed).
- Made adjustments to the animation of the Wolf
- Made adjustments to the animation of the Elefant
- Made adjustments to the animation of the Bear
- Made adjustments to the animation of the Boar
- Rebounding projectiles can no longer injure your own character.
- The respawn time of small stones has been changed back to 30 minutes.
- Changes made to the farm
- Map revised
- Various LOD's revised.
- Cost revised: Weapon ACWI
- Cost revised: ACWI Magazine
- Cost Revised: PR-9 Raygun Pistol
- Cost Revised: PR-9 Raygun Mag
- Cost Revised: Judge-45 Pistol
- Cost Revised: AK 110
- Cost Revised: AK-110 Mag
- Cost Revised: M890 Shotgun
- Cost Revised: M890 Mag
- Cost Revised: Remore Shotgun
- Cost Revised: Remore Shotgun Mag
- Cost Revised: CM 2000 Sniper
- Cost Revised: CM-2000 Mag
- Cost Revised: SCB 750 Sniper
- Cost Revised: SCB 750 Mag
- Cost Revised: 9mm Round / 30x
- Cost Revised: 5.56mm Round / 30x
- Cost Revised: 7.62mm Round / 30x
- Cost Revised: Shotgun Cartridge / 20x
- Cost Revised: ACOG Scope
- Cost Revised: Holographic Scope
- Cost Revised: ReflexSight Scope
- Other weapons costs revised
- Reworked roads in Lost Island, LOD's adjusted again due to strange road effects.
New
- KeepUp Survival - Zombie Expansion DLC (Free) Beta
- You can now use a zombie as a pet.
- Added Melee Weapon in Crafting Menu / Baseball Spiked
- Added Weapon in Crafting Menu / Grenade Launcher
- Added New Ammo 40mm Cartridge
- Added Weapon in Crafting Menu / DE-42 Pistol
- Added Weapon in Crafting Menu / NFP-16 Pistol
- Added Mag in crafting menu / NFP-16 Mag
- Added Melee Weapon / Water Pipe Large
- Now you can find fans on the map that you can use with your paraglider to get lift. (Jump and use your paraglider immediately)
- Now the roofs of the houses are also covered with snow.
- The difficulty level has been adjusted, on the difficulty level Hard the animals do more damage, there is no HUD display of how much damage the animals have already taken.
- (World Farm) The roofs of some houses have been changed.
- (World Fishing Village) The roofs of some houses have been changed.
- (World Mine) The roofs of some houses have been changed.
- Various materials have been reworked
- All deco and loot vehicles are now covered with snow.
- The entire Lost Island as well as all map DLC's now have illuminated street lamps again. Houses are also partially lit automatically. All lights are automatically activated at night and deactivated during the day.
- New safehouse near the farm gas station.
- (Crafting) A new Small Wood Crate - Storage Box
- Performance optimizations have been made, so you should now get much better performance.
- Zombie Achievement added
New -> Info - Level System / XP allocation
Preparations
- Lost Island map will be further modified and expanded.
- Mini Map Improvement
- Adding player animation, healing, drinking and eating. The action is performed by holding down a key, e.g. the mouse button.
- Interaction with more details - In preparation
- Adding a male character, the choice between female and male will be added in the future.
- Improvement from loading the animals and zombies.
- Improving the animation of animals
- More Weapon
