• Fixed game not switching to chart view on lowering periscope at shallow depth
• Fixed crash on game start due to tapping start button twice
Crash Dive 2 update for 2 November 2022
v1.2.53 change list
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Crash Dive 2 Content Depot 1449631
Changed files in this update