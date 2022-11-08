Welcome to VGM Beta 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9808456 · Last edited 8 November 2022 – 15:09:23 UTC by Wendy

So you want to make Video Games? It's the dream of many, but the time commitments (and coding requirements) are enough to scare off many potential creators….until now!

The Video Game Machine reduces the creation process down to three clicks:

What is your Genre?

Who is your Hero?

What is the name of your game?

VGM does the rest, using template levels to stitch together an adventure you can instantly enjoy.

And if you want to alter or improve what was generated, you have full access to an in-game editor, letting you get as creative as you want! In the vein of other 'Maker' style games, you can craft levels, place enemies, build dialog trees, and easily create an adventure truly your own.

Beta 1: The Big Features

While Beta 1 is still early, it has several exciting features for any game-making enthusiast.

Automated Level Generation

VGM automatically generates a 3-level game from hand-designed 'Level Templates'. This lets players start playing with the minimal amount of clicks, or gives them a great starting point to start editing from.

Beta 1 has three genres to pick from: Platformer, Top-Down Adventure, and Runner. As more beta builds are released, more genres will be added.

Insta-Edit

At any time, press the TAB key to bring up a feature rich Editor. Tweak level layout, hide items and enemies, or place NPCs to tell your story.

The Rulebook

Choose from many different Rules as you create your adventure. How the camera moves, how damage is dealt, level timers, special hero abilities. It can all be managed from the Rulebook.

World Maps

What is it about an Overworld that gives a game a greater sense of Epicness? With the 'World Map' rule enabled, you'll be able to create a level map for players to explore!

Check out the sample game "Age of the Mage Rage" for ideas on how to use this new system.

Powerful Gizmos

The Video Game Machine has a long list of powerful Gizmos that can be placed to add excitement to any level.

Hidden Areas

Movement Groups

Pushable Tiles

Doorways

Triggers

Counters

Enemy Spawning

Letterbox Modes

Camera Options

Play through the included Tutorial games to master these tools.

The Road Ahead

As with any early game release, there's a lot planned before the game reaches v1.0 status.

Improved Game Generation

More Genres

Story-Driven Campaign

More Heroes, Weapons, Enemies, Music, and Environments

Steam Workshop Support

And of course there's player feedback. Until we get Beta 1 in the hands of users, it's impossible to predict the amazing Ideas that will come through the Steam forums.

There's almost no end to the possibilities as we develop VGM! I can't wait to team up with players to create something amazing.

Beta 1 Change Log

Changes since the last non-Steam Alpha build of VGM.

_

Auto-generated Levels

Toggle on Game Design Screens "[ X ] Auto-Generate Levels"

Add UI that only shows up on the final step

Is toggled ON, then make levels

If toggled OFF, then leave levels mostly blank

Run timing tests, make sure copying levels from existing game data is FAST (was taking 1 minute or more)

Premade Level Set Class hooked up to Genre Presets

Reading in from XML

Used to pick levels

Make Side Scrolling Level Template ( 3 Easy, 3 Mid, 3 Final )

Make some Legendary Adventure level Templates

2 Early

Need a starting weapon hidden somewhere.

Need to block some areas with Thorns that need to be destroyed

2 Mid

2 Final

Game should store the level gates info and attach them together accordingly

New Struct for the AwesomeGame generator: LevelGateGenData

Rebuild the game's Gate list

Game should re-assign GUIDs to the gate gizmos

Gates should work with generated Legendary games

Make a Red Thorns prop that ensures the player has a weapon before adventuring out.

Hook up props that can damage you

Weapon gizmo should try to destroy Prop Tiles first

Make a Black Thorn prop that can't be destroyed (by default - players can determine what attack type destroys them)

Make a Green Vines prop that block the player, doesn't hurt them

Make some Auto-runner levels

3 Easy

3 Mid

+3 Final

Improved Controller Support

Editor: Controller Mapping

Back Button: Edit Level/Game Data (Save, Load, Etc)

Right Trigger: Use Tool (Place Tile, Place Enemy, Etc)

Left Trigger: Delete Object at cursor

A Button: Select UI Buttons

B Button: Set Target for Object at Cursor

When in targeting mode, all other buttons should cancel Targeting mode.

Y Button: Edit the Object at Cursor

Click L Thumbsticks:

Copy Tile at Cursor (eyedropper)

Fix EYEDROPPER tool

Eyedropper should grab gizmos too!

Normal Gizmos

Enemy Gizmos

Item Gizmos

All Selected Objects should also select their palette entry counterparts

Click R Thumbstick:

Zoom In / Out

Editor Controls

L and R Bumpers grow the nub size

Nub should grow around the center, not up and to the left.

Fix bug where single Nub no longer works.

Slow down the camera movement, so pressing a little on the thumbstick will crawl the cursor (current movement seems to be boolean)

Pressing the RIGHT TRIGGER should work with Enemies, Gizmos, etc. (need to ApplyNub, not place a tile)

Gameplay

D-Pad hooked up & moving the player

Can move down on ladders with L-Thumbstick

Bugs

Sometimes the "Controller cursor" disappears (especially in the Level Editor, if you go too far Up or Down on the toolbar

Disable the PAUSE toolbar when the level editor starts. Re-enable when the level editor is hidden.Test to make sure PAUSING still works and brings up that bar of buttons.

Disable the Eraser layers list when the game starts. Re-enable as necessary.

Add some SceneManager code that re-creates the Controller Cursor if the last input was from a Controller

Level Editor: If the tool entry list has too many entries (Props, in particular) the grid should scroll with the controller (right now the list never scrolls)

Editor: Using the LEFT THUMBSTICK should navigate the toolbox and Tool Category Buttons

Disable Automatic Navigation for most UI elements

Listbox Asset Entries should grow when they're the "Selected" UI element

Listbox Asset Entries should auto-select when the cursor moves onto them

Listbox Asset 'header' entries should not auto-click when rolled onto via mouse

Set the Event Handler to use the Right thumbstick for navigation

Editor: Direction Arrows moving the cursor in the 4 cardinal directions.

Editor: When you select a tool, it should auto-select the first entry in the updated list.

When in a subwindow, the main editor buttons shouldn't try to steal the controller input

Editor: Select Environment Subwindow

Get Selection Cursor sized correctly with the entries and DONE button

Place the cursor over the currently selected environment when the subwindow is unhidden

Fix the cursor navigating to objects below the screen if you keep pressing the DOWN button (was the HEADER objects in the tools palette)

Editor: Game Details Subwindow

Show the cursor OVER the screen, not under it

Fix the screen to size and position its object correctly (very sloppy implementation)

Entries should have a properly sized Cursor

Done and Reset button should have a properly sized cursor

Controller Cursor should grow and shrink based on the size of the selected game object

Controller Cursor Override Data class to store width and height if it needs to be specified.

Controller working for "Create a Game"



Letterbox Mode Gizmo

Put Horizontal and Vertical letterbox objects in place

Hook up to screen with code it unhide them

Hook up a GIZMO type to activate / disable letterbox modes

Disable Letterbox when entering editor mode / changing levels / etc

Make an icon for the LETTERBOX Gizmo

Hook up and test Vertical bars.

Camera Mode Gizmo

Add Camera Mode Gizmo, Icons, and Options:

Horizontal Movement Only: Camera only moves horizontally in this room

Vertical Movement Only: Camera only moves Vertically in this room

Snap Camera to this Room: Did I stutter?

Out of Bounds: Camera doesn't update when the player is in this room.

Get camera properly transitioning between rooms with different modes.

Eyeballs

Make LWEEyeballs object that auto-attaches to the Head object of a puppet.

Use different sprites based on direction

Blinking hooked up

'Hurt' eyes used when an actor takes damage

Bug Fixes

Fix the Arcade not being accessible (was issue where Tachyon was reporting it was 'AlreadyInitalized', but the local 'IsInitalized' value wasn't being set

.Get all level templates into the base game, being utilized!

Get Legendary Adventure level templates into the base game & Being used

Generating a Legendary Adventure shouldn't also generate a metamap (takes too long)

If the controller isn't being used, then make sure the 'Controller Cursor' object isn't visible.

If you attack with a weapon, the damage hit box last a half second after the effect disappears.

"Controller In Use" should default to FALSE and should set to TRUE if the player skips the into bumpers using a Controller button

Weapons can have a "UseWeaponNub" tag

If TRUE, when equipped the PlayerGizmoNub will be enabled

If enabled, certain weapon logic will use it's position instead of the other position handling logic.

Tab should animate to new location, not snap

Can be set to activate an 'Editor Tool' - so an Weapon nub can place ladders, erase tiles, etc

Weapon Nub Range - how far from the starting position can the blocks be placed once

If the FIRE button is held, and the nub has a range, the arrows should stop moving the player and instead move the nub

Only if the player is Idle (grounded and not moving)

Only let the nub go as far as the range allows

Only animate if the Editor Tool was successful

Player should face the nub

Weapon Nub can't be used where the player is standing

Make sure it works with the controller!

Location-Based Level Templates

Per-Environment Gameplay Hooks

Update Endless Enemies Gizmo

If not targeted by anything, auto-enable when the level starts.

Hook up a TRIGGER ZONE option to force a gizmo to DISABLED

Hook up a TRIGGER ZONE option to force a gizmo to ENABLED

Add dictionary to GameplayHandler.g_endlessEnemyGizmos

Spawning can be turned on / off

Space Levels - Comets

Shatter on hitting a tile & Destroy Tile

Idea: if bounced on, comets should move DOWN to break tiles below it

Should destroy a radius of tiles

DeathAnimationType: How does this actor animate when they die?

When killed, Particle effects shouldn't just disappear (code that detaches them, sets them to auto-destroy)

New Class: DetatchParticleHandler

Fix issue where these are getting snagged on diag tiles

Final GFX

Data-Drive the prefab to attached to it

Icon made and hooked up

Bug Fixes

Sidescroller Movement: First bounce off an enemy is too low (looks like the player is taking damage?)

We now store the last enemy you jumped on. When calculating 'head bops' it'll check to see if we just jumped off this enemy and be more forgiving about taking damage from below.

Improve 'Enemy Timer' Spawn Gizmos

Enemy Timers should only spawn if the gizmo is 'on the screen'

_