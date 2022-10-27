 Skip to content

Death's Playground update for 27 October 2022

Small bug fixes

Build 9808325

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Smaller bug fixes to improve game's quality:

  • Door wasn't opening slowly sometimes.
  • Doors sometimes got stuck after locking.
  • Double Doors weird behaviour.
  • Sound system improvement.
  • Piano now has an AI for playing its music while in range!

Changed files in this update

