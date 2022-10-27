 Skip to content

Heroes of a Broken Land 2 update for 27 October 2022

Quick fixes for 0.4.6

Build 9808321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixing some bugs reported in 0.4.6 - thanks for the bug reports!

  • Fix hang when entering certain event dungeons
  • Fixes for the Archaeologist event
  • Fix some typos
  • Tweak Quest list UI

