Welcome To The Backrooms update for 27 October 2022

Welcome To The Backrooms - Early Access v1.0.0 is OUT!

Share · View all patches · Build 9808032 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Current Features:

  • Infinite level 0 and level 1 backrooms to explore and survive in
  • Several (30+) weapons, tools, and items to find and use.
  • Level specific events
  • Currently 1 entity, although in most situations your environment is more of a threat than they are.....
  • Fully functionally crafting system with 5+ crafting recipes

Development Team

  • Ryan (RJC, lead dev)
  • Carter (ConstantDust)
  • Alfie Armstrong (Kaptain King)
  • Robert (MFSCY)
  • Emily (Emmy Loo)
  • Nick (Wahoooooo)
  • WoodE

Top Supporters

  • Serpent
  • TheTomster
  • Squid001

