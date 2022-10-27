Welcome To The Backrooms - Early Access v1.0.0 is OUT!

Current Features:
- Infinite level 0 and level 1 backrooms to explore and survive in
- Several (30+) weapons, tools, and items to find and use.
- Level specific events
- Currently 1 entity, although in most situations your environment is more of a threat than they are.....
- Fully functionally crafting system with 5+ crafting recipes
THANK YOU TO OUR EARLY
SUPPORTERS AND OUR DEV TEAM
Development Team
- Ryan (RJC, lead dev)
- Carter (ConstantDust)
- Alfie Armstrong (Kaptain King)
- Robert (MFSCY)
- Emily (Emmy Loo)
- Nick (Wahoooooo)
- WoodE
Top Supporters
- Serpent
- TheTomster
- Squid001
THANK YOU EVERYONE!!!