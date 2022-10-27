1.38.4.6 (version 1529)

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_rio2022_legends_desc: This capsule contains a single Rio 2022 Legends participant High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included organizations.



That sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.

CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_rio2022_challengers_desc: This capsule contains a single Rio 2022 Challengers participant High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included organizations.



That sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.

CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_rio2022_contenders_desc: This capsule contains a single Rio 2022 Contenders participant High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included organizations.



That sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.

CSGO_crate_signature_pack_rio2022_group_legends_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Legends players at Rio 2022.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.



That sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.

CSGO_crate_signature_pack_rio2022_group_challengers_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Challengers players at Rio 2022.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.



That sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.

CSGO_crate_signature_pack_rio2022_group_contenders_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Contenders players at Rio 2022.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.



That sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.

CSGO_crate_signature_pack_rio2022_group_champions_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Champions players at Rio 2022.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.



That sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.

CSGO_storageunit_rio2022_tinyname: Storage Units

CSGO_storageunit0_rio2022: Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Paper Stickers

CSGO_storageunit0_rio2022_tinyname: with Paper Stickers

CSGO_storageunit0_rio2022_desc: This is a Storage Unit containing every Paper player autograph and every Paper sticker commemorating IEM Rio 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.

CSGO_storageunit1_rio2022: Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Glitter Stickers

CSGO_storageunit1_rio2022_tinyname: with Glitter Stickers

CSGO_storageunit1_rio2022_desc: This is a Storage Unit containing every Glitter player autograph and every Glitter sticker commemorating IEM Rio 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.



50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.

SFUI_InvUse_Items_InContainer_Header_multi: This Storage Unit comes with all <b>{d:num_items}</b> items