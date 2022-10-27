 Skip to content

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive update for 27 October 2022

1.38.4.6 (version 1529)

1.38.4.6 (version 1529)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via CS:GO Blog

RIO 2022

  • Various adjustments to player and team stickers to improve visual read.
  • Introducing two limited-time Rio 2022 Storage Units available for purchase:
  • Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Stickers comes with 145 Paper stickers featuring every Paper player autograph and every Paper organization sticker from the Rio 2022 collection
  • Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Glitter Stickers comes with 145 Glitter stickers featuring every Glitter player autograph and every Glitter organization sticker from the Rio 2022 collection
  • You can move other items from your inventory into these Storage Units, or retrieve any items into your inventory.

STORAGE UNITS

  • Improved user interface when retrieving, depositing, and inspecting items inside Storage Units.
  • Empty Storage Units can now be deleted from user inventory if needed.

MAPS

Ancient

  • Fixed some boost exploits
  • Fixed some minor graphical bugs

Extra notes

General

  • Updated localization files for Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, Danish, Dutch, English, Finnish, French, German, Greek, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

English Localization

  • CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_rio2022_legends_desc: This capsule contains a single Rio 2022 Legends participant High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.This capsule contains a single Rio 2022 Legends participant Paper, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
  • CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_rio2022_challengers_desc: This capsule contains a single Rio 2022 Challengers participant High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.This capsule contains a single Rio 2022 Challengers participant Paper, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
  • CSGO_crate_sticker_pack_rio2022_contenders_desc: This capsule contains a single Rio 2022 Contenders participant High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.This capsule contains a single Rio 2022 Contenders participant Paper, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
  • CSGO_crate_signature_pack_rio2022_group_legends_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Legends players at Rio 2022.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.This capsule contains a single Paper, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Legends players at Rio 2022.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
  • CSGO_crate_signature_pack_rio2022_group_challengers_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Challengers players at Rio 2022.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.This capsule contains a single Paper, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Challengers players at Rio 2022.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
  • CSGO_crate_signature_pack_rio2022_group_contenders_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Contenders players at Rio 2022.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.This capsule contains a single Paper, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Contenders players at Rio 2022.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
  • CSGO_crate_signature_pack_rio2022_group_champions_desc: This capsule contains a single High Grade, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Champions players at Rio 2022.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.This capsule contains a single Paper, Glitter, Holo, or Gold sticker autographed by one of the Champions players at Rio 2022.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.\n\nThat sticker can be applied to any weapon you own and can be scraped to look more worn. You can scrape the same sticker multiple times, making it a bit more worn each time, until it is removed from the weapon.
  • CSGO_storageunit_rio2022_tinyname: Storage Units
  • CSGO_storageunit0_rio2022: Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Paper Stickers
  • CSGO_storageunit0_rio2022_tinyname: with Paper Stickers
  • CSGO_storageunit0_rio2022_desc: This is a Storage Unit containing every Paper player autograph and every Paper sticker commemorating IEM Rio 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.
  • CSGO_storageunit1_rio2022: Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Glitter Stickers
  • CSGO_storageunit1_rio2022_tinyname: with Glitter Stickers
  • CSGO_storageunit1_rio2022_desc: This is a Storage Unit containing every Glitter player autograph and every Glitter sticker commemorating IEM Rio 2022 CS:GO Major Championship.\n\n50% of the proceeds from the sale of this capsule support the included players and organizations.
  • SFUI_InvUse_Items_InContainer_Header_multi: This Storage Unit comes with all <b>{d:num_items}</b> items
  • UI_Unselect: Unselect

Items

  • item Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Paper Stickers has been added
  • item Rio 2022 Storage Unit with Glitter Stickers has been added

