Shadows of Forbidden Gods update for 26 October 2022

V0.11 Hotfix 2

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed another couple of issues:

-Fixed possible nullpointer, caused by a society losing its capital
-Fixed "declare state religion" causing the entire world to change religion

