 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 26 October 2022

Update 0.20.6 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9807910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Hopefully improved multiplayer connection reliability, especially when loading saved games or recovering from desyncs.
  • Added an "Enable Desync Debugging" option to the Misc settings. If enabled, .rec files for multiplayer games will be generated with extra information that will help the developer debug desyncs, but performance will be somewhat reduced. If you are getting desyncs while playing multiplayer, please turn this option on and then, if you get a desync, send the latest .rec file from Cosmoteer's Logs folder to the developer.

Changed files in this update

Cosmoteer Core Depot 799601
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x86 Depot 799602
  • Loading history…
Cosmoteer x64 Depot 799603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link