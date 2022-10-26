- Hopefully improved multiplayer connection reliability, especially when loading saved games or recovering from desyncs.
- Added an "Enable Desync Debugging" option to the Misc settings. If enabled, .rec files for multiplayer games will be generated with extra information that will help the developer debug desyncs, but performance will be somewhat reduced. If you are getting desyncs while playing multiplayer, please turn this option on and then, if you get a desync, send the latest .rec file from Cosmoteer's Logs folder to the developer.
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 26 October 2022
Update 0.20.6 Patch Notes
