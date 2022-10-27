 Skip to content

Alien Swarm: Reactive Drop Update - October 27, 2022

Hot off the tail of last week's update, here are some fixes for bugs reported by the community.

Weapons

  • IAF Medical Gun: Fixed collision being oriented differently than the visible model.
  • CR18 Freeze Grenades: Fixed collision being oriented differently than the visible model.
  • Flashlight Attachment: Fixed a long-standing issue with this equipment's center of gravity.
  • FG01 Hand Grenades: Fixed collision being oriented differently than the visible model.
  • IAF Medical Amplifier Gun: Fixed collision being oriented differently than the visible model.
  • TG-05 Gas Grenades: Fixed collision being oriented differently than the visible model.

Misc

  • Fixed doors sometimes surviving a single large hit that dealt more than their max health.
  • Fixed a rare ragdoll-related crash.
  • Fixed a crash when killing aliens without a Steam client connection on a map loaded via console commands.
  • Fixed a crash when leaving the mission settings screen with a dropdown menu open.
  • Fixed a duplicate in-game voting menu being visible during briefing if a briefing camera is in use.
  • Added convar asw_blip_color_parasite_egg for setting the color of unhatched parasites on the minimap.
  • Fixed being unable to join lobbies for certain missions through the game UI.
  • Fixed the list of disabled workshop addons not being loaded at startup.
  • Fixed wanderers and hordes spawning behind vault doors.
  • Added a workaround for the engine sometimes forgetting which players are voice-muted.

Mapping

  • env_sprite_clientside now changes to server-side env_sprite if it has a targetname or parentname defined. A warning is printed to the console if this happens.

Changed files in this update

