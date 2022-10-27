Beta 5

Recon is what I’m calling the new bestiary. On the mission select screen you can now look through entries with descriptions and elemental resistances for all enemies you have defeated by clicking on the "Recon" tab.

New rest stop mini-game. In this mini-game you need to throw ninja stars at cyborgs while avoiding mothers holding babies. Hit a mom and you get a stat reduction on one of your weapons. Hitting a Cyborg gives you a stat increase. You have six chances.

New Ranged Perk: Override: Chance for your bullets to hack Cyborgs. Up to three stacks for a total of a 30% chance at max stacks.

New Ranged Perk: Burst Shot. Adds another bullet per stack to each shot fired. At the maximum three stacks, you will shoot a burst of four bullets each shot fired.

New Melee Perk: Shared Pain. Standard melee attacks on a Cyborg will also damage a nearby linked Cyborg. One stack applies half your melee physical damage to the linked Cyborg, two stacks applies full physical melee damage.

New Body Perk: Knowledge. Injector attributes are known without needing to inject them first. Replacing this perk after equipping it will cause you to forget all injector attributes.

Get a Second Chance. You can now find very rare “Second Chance” items. Find 4 of these and you will be able to recover from death one time. Found pieces will be displayed on your HUD next to your HP.

New NPCs you may run into like to gamble. Pay them 100 credits and cross your fingers for good loot.

Preforming a melee attack on a car before hacking it will leave a trail of fire in it’s wake.

The coin toss mini-game now decreases a weapon stat when you miss.

Tweaked many enemy elemental resistances.

I’ve removed the Keys tab from the level select screen. This feature was never meant to stay in the game. It was meant as a place holder before I had added other features.

Made new music for the coin toss mini-game, the diner and the ninja star mini-game.

Updated the artwork for several enemies.

Added tips to the loading screen. Currently there are more than thirty.

There is a slight delay before being able to hack, inject, speak, etc to prevent accidental interactions. This keeps you from accidental interaction when unpausing the game with the B button as well.

Added some new interiors.

Tweaked the way the ranged perks “Penetrate” and “Smart Bullets” work when combined. Mostly noticeable with when your range stat is higher.

The body perk “Hacking Pro” has been updated to fix some issues and tweak the amount it reduces hacking costs on various objects for each stack equipped. Also the stack cap is now two instead of three.

The melee perk “Focus” no longer works when on your hover board.

NPC text no longer overlaps.

You can now use the escape key or B button to rejects perks and stat cards.

Added UI buttons to the weapon card screen you can use to flip through your cards instead of having to use the mouse wheel or controller bumpers if you prefer not to.

Health, battery, grenades, mines and cash are now all displayed on the mission select screen.

Some aesthetic changes to some of the mini-games.

The hover board now leaves a trail when aiming.

The player’s arm is no longer able to move 360 degrees after letting off the aim button while on the hoverboard.

Hoverboarding enemies no longer loop their sword attack sounds when not attacking.

Increased the selection box size on the “Hard” difficulty interface button. You had to click on the left side of it before.