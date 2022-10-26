Asteroid Defender! - Early Access Update v3.0
PATCH NOTES:
- Implemented a mini-map to the HUD that provides feedback on:
- The Earth power shield.
- All four power pylons and their corresponding power levels.
- A tracker for your ship to help you navigate your way through space.
- Sector warning visual showing you exactly what sector is in danger and where it corresponds in space
to your ship.
- Visual tracking of incoming asteroids through the mini-map.
- Improved the 3D waypoint navigation arrow on the ship HUD.
- Did work on the visual look and feel of various game elements including the outside of the command shuttle, the warp gates, the power pylon effects, the players ship, the Earth power shield and the Earth material itself.
- Removed sector grid flashing from 3D game space per player feedback. It is now represented on the mini-map with 2D grids.
- Reduced volume of incoming comms “typewriter” sound by 50%.
- Increased default ship laser range by 200%.
- Minor tweaks to the ship laser systems to make shooting far away asteroids easier.
- Fixed some outstanding issues with the ship flight system due to engine updates.
- Fixed bug with sound effects not being played when the player was in the command shuttle upgrade menu.
- Dozens of various design tweaks and bug fixes.
