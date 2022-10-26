活字引擎3.2.5已发布！本次更新内容：
1.当你保存剧本时，活字引擎现在会自动检测所有的说话语句的角色中有没有出现过还未被创建的角色，如果有，则会询问你是否要自动创建他们。
2.修复了部分语音无法正常合成的Bug。
3.现在在对话框设置界面，设置文字出现速度时会显示百分比文字了。
4.又更新了一堆成就图标！（成就文字也进行更新了）现在就剩下最后一个没有图标的成就啦！
活字引擎 update for 26 October 2022
活字引擎3.2.5已发布！现在活字引擎会帮你自动创建你在剧本里写的新角色了！
活字引擎3.2.5已发布！本次更新内容：
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update