 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

活字引擎 update for 26 October 2022

活字引擎3.2.5已发布！现在活字引擎会帮你自动创建你在剧本里写的新角色了！

Share · View all patches · Build 9807326 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

活字引擎3.2.5已发布！本次更新内容：
1.当你保存剧本时，活字引擎现在会自动检测所有的说话语句的角色中有没有出现过还未被创建的角色，如果有，则会询问你是否要自动创建他们。
2.修复了部分语音无法正常合成的Bug。
3.现在在对话框设置界面，设置文字出现速度时会显示百分比文字了。
4.又更新了一堆成就图标！（成就文字也进行更新了）现在就剩下最后一个没有图标的成就啦！

Changed files in this update

Depot 2124471
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link