- A new button for a new feature has been added - specify the place where your robots should move. Robots that are within the radius of the call start moving where you clicked the mouse.
- A button has been added to the key assignment menu, by default the function of the move to position command is bound to the Space key. You can also activate this feature by simply clicking on the crosshair icon.
Total Factory update for 26 October 2022
Where should the robots go? Show!
