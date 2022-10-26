 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

OLD Future: Post-Apocalyptic Times update for 26 October 2022

v0.1.3.6H

Share · View all patches · Build 9807141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0136H Patch
A.I - Improved detection and behaviors.
Fixed spawned units not moving.
Engine Update, items tweaks & bug fixing, (added axe sound).
FPS improvements.
Traders removed for the current version. (A new version will be added where more traders will be loaded in special places separately and will contain a lot more gear types)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1678251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link