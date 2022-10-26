 Skip to content

Slappyball update for 26 October 2022

More Slapoween Cosmetics

Build 9806917

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated upcoming featured store items for Slapoween!
  • Smoothed spectator movement for more cinematic shots.
  • Added a warning if you play with a build too old for matchmaking.

Changed files in this update

Ballsmack Content Depot 1482621
