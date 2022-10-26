- Updated upcoming featured store items for Slapoween!
- Smoothed spectator movement for more cinematic shots.
- Added a warning if you play with a build too old for matchmaking.
Slappyball update for 26 October 2022
More Slapoween Cosmetics
