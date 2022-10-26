Patch notes for version 0.4.32

Changelog

◆ Game Save version has been updated. To play previous versions, you can always use Steam Library > TFM > Properties > Betas and opt-in to your desired version.

◆ Renamed "Gold Piece" to "Coin". Lindaris, Memoria, and Arcadia now start with 450 Coins in stock.

◆ Domain clerics can now craft an impregnation salve that guarantees their element.

◆ New Need items for Entertainer to cleanse Fatal Self; Bone/Rock Playing Dice.

◆ New Need item for Fortune Teller to cleanse Fatal Self and get a Fortune trait: Stone Tarrots.

◆ Nailclipper, Wooden Comb, and Playing Dice now grant a condition along with Fatal cleansing.

◆ Added all tiers of Clean and Amused traits for Need items.

◆ Inn Hub now attracts foreign customers and merchants by default. Removed the perks that trigger these events.

◆ New doodad for Innkeeper: Dice Table.

◆ Grower's Grove now costs Clay & Trunk, and the new prerequisites are Water Well and Gatherer's Hut.

◆ Self-critical personality trait now has a 5% chance to apply Fatal self instead of 10% and grants 2 Amenity.

◆ Removed costs from all passions and archetypes except for the Leader.

◆ Non-Adventurer characters get half as less Power reduction.

◆ New craftable to Hunters for fatal cleansing; Bloody Facepaint.

◆ Arcadia's sand spots are closer to the waterfall.

◆ Added new outfits to Fortune traits.

◆ Human's Endurance modifier has been increased to 61 from 42.

◆ Memoria's rocky cliffs are no longer visible through the fog.

◆ Goblin circles are smaller now.

◆ Refactoring Crafts panel and underlying systems.

◆ Map object dismantle flow removed from the game.

◆ Fixed Serfdom's condition not triggering on certain crops.

◆ Fixed characters not being able to dig sand in Memoria.

◆ Fixed an issue that disallowed characters to visit Bonfire if they had more than 1 Fatal Heart.

◆ Fixed autosave file limit issue.