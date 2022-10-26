Release Notes #34 (Version: 1.0.8334.28618)

New Functionality:
- Espionage: Identify Production Mission will now provide estimates of the enemy country total production and stockpiles. Accuracy of the estimates increases with the number of teams assigned. This can be viewed on the Resource Report.
- Espionage: Resource Report will now show damage to ports and airbases, if you have an Identify Production Espionage Mission.
Tuning
- Identify Production Espionage Mission. Increased the percentage chance that a mission would identify a resource value. Reduced the maximum variance of your spy reports to +/-27% of the actual value. At 5 teams and maximum cryptography research level, this will reduce the maximum variance to zero. This represents that codes have been broken and your agents have been fully placed to provide accurate information.
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed crash caused when air patrols returned from patrol, in specific conditions
- Fixed bug which was granting countries extra replacements which they had not produced.
- Player countries still neutral (USA, USSR, Italy) couldn't strategic redeploy next to a combatant country (e.g., USA to Canada Adjacent)
- Japan and UK could not strategic redeploy next to each other (prior to when hostilities broke out, normally Pearl Harbor)
- Strategic redeployment error message not being displayed when UK unit in France tried to deploy next to German Region. The game prevented the move, but the player never saw the error message.
Changed files in this update