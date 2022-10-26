 Skip to content

Realms of Antiquity: The Shattered Crown update for 26 October 2022

Build 4.22.45 release

  • Bugs

    • Fixed a bug with the teleport spell corrupting quest item data.

  • Updates

    • Fixed quotation mark to not have a tail.

