 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Cruise update for 26 October 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9806507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nerfed the Soul Absorption passive of the Phantom Class.

Nerfed the Shielder's HP and Armor.

Added Life Steal property to Phantom Summons.

Changed files in this update

The Cruise Content Depot 1762121
  • Loading history…
Depot 1762122
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link