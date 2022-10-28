 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Clodhoppers update for 28 October 2022

Update to version 0.4248

Share · View all patches · Build 9806474 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A handful of small fixes and polish since the last build:

  • Initial implementation of voice chat is now included
  • Many UI fixes
  • Gameplay tweaks
  • Improvements to the work-in-progress director mode

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Clodhoppers Windows Content Depot 1066421
  • Loading history…
Clodhoppers macOS Content Depot 1066422
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link