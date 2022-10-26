- Updated the startscreen image
- Collecting the ray- and fireballshot-powerup twice now prolongs the time
- The playerfireball-powerup is now collectable if player is shooting rays and ends the rays
- Added more debris on toss-collisions
- Many more fixes and improvements
Manic Archers update for 26 October 2022
Update 3.8.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
