Manic Archers update for 26 October 2022

Update 3.8.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the startscreen image
  • Collecting the ray- and fireballshot-powerup twice now prolongs the time
  • The playerfireball-powerup is now collectable if player is shooting rays and ends the rays
  • Added more debris on toss-collisions
  • Many more fixes and improvements

