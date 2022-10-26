- Player which got negative amount of gold nuggets due to last update bug will get 100 gold nuggets
- Bounty reduced when playing multiplayer in new gamemode
- Fixed game pausing but not showing pause menu when controller is disconnected
Bounty of One update for 26 October 2022
Hotfix 0.11 (2)
