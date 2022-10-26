 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paranormal Observation update for 26 October 2022

Balancing Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 9806008 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everybody,

In this patch the following things have changed:

  • The leveling system has been improved, it is now possible to get XP faster and difficult levels need a lower level to be unlocked
  • The EMF screen has received some changes, it now displays the full 60 seconds of EMF
  • During the EMF screen it is no longer possible to accidentally take photos, you can now exit the EMF screen simply by clicking on another tool button
  • The ghosts have a slightly different beauvoir on different difficulty levels, such as showing evidence
  • Some language problems have been improved

That's all for this first paranormal observation patch :)

Have fun!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2150951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link