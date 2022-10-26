Balancing Patch

Hello everybody,
In this patch the following things have changed:
- The leveling system has been improved, it is now possible to get XP faster and difficult levels need a lower level to be unlocked
- The EMF screen has received some changes, it now displays the full 60 seconds of EMF
- During the EMF screen it is no longer possible to accidentally take photos, you can now exit the EMF screen simply by clicking on another tool button
- The ghosts have a slightly different beauvoir on different difficulty levels, such as showing evidence
- Some language problems have been improved
That's all for this first paranormal observation patch :)
Have fun!
Changed files in this update