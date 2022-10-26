 Skip to content

Rikki Kuu update for 26 October 2022

Balance Update 0.18.2.10

26 October 2022

Balance Update 0.18.2.10

  • autocannon damage reduced 25%.
  • torpedo damage reduced 66%.
  • fire animation duration for autocannon & torpedoes reduced to lowest possible to allow maximum fire rates.

