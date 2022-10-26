- autocannon damage reduced 25%.
- torpedo damage reduced 66%.
- fire animation duration for autocannon & torpedoes reduced to lowest possible to allow maximum fire rates.
Rikki Kuu update for 26 October 2022
Balance Update 0.18.2.10
