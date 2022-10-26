 Skip to content

TRAFFIC update for 26 October 2022

TRAFFIC v1.06

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Main Game]

  • Fixed really weird collision bug that let players escape the house and find the BIG CUBA FAMILY Easter egg. Now you have to work for it.
  • Fixed a couple missing sound effects in the final day.

[Halloween Event]

  • Added New ACHIEVEMENT.
  • Added much needed and much deserved credits.
  • Nerfed the ability to fly around with the basketball while still allowing players to cross shadow demons up.
  • Removed weirdly placed purple portal from ending cutscene that covered up the cool thing behind it.

