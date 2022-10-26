TRAFFIC v1.06

[Main Game]
- Fixed really weird collision bug that let players escape the house and find the BIG CUBA FAMILY Easter egg. Now you have to work for it.
- Fixed a couple missing sound effects in the final day.
[Halloween Event]
- Added New ACHIEVEMENT.
- Added much needed and much deserved credits.
- Nerfed the ability to fly around with the basketball while still allowing players to cross shadow demons up.
- Removed weirdly placed purple portal from ending cutscene that covered up the cool thing behind it.
Changed files in this update