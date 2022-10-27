 Skip to content

Ragnarock update for 27 October 2022

Update 1.6 - Patch 2

Share · View all patches · Build 9805714 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • [Fix] Restored preview sound quality (was downmixed to mono)
  • [Fix] Restored song volume to mix properly with other gameplay sounds like drums
  • [Fix] Longship shields color/texture now display properly
  • [Fix] Front panel when starting a multiplayer game now properly shows if the song is available
  • [Fix] Front panel when starting a multiplayer game now properly disappears when the song starts

