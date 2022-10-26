 Skip to content

Loch Ness update for 26 October 2022

Patch Notes for 26th October

  • New Handbook pages to reflect mechanic changes since launch
  • Nessie will react better when killing a speed boat
  • Improvements to the panning when using map
  • New sounds for fishing rod
  • Photos taken by the Underwater Camera will now better represent the in-game view (including using the Thermal overlay)
  • Increased range where you can see the thermometer area

