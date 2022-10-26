Patch Notes for 26th October

- New Handbook pages to reflect mechanic changes since launch
- Nessie will react better when killing a speed boat
- Improvements to the panning when using map
- New sounds for fishing rod
- Photos taken by the Underwater Camera will now better represent the in-game view (including using the Thermal overlay)
- Increased range where you can see the thermometer area
Loch Ness update for 26 October 2022
