Hajis update for 26 October 2022

Updating notes for 26 Oct

26 Oct · Build 9805448

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs fixed:

  • Adjusting MIC sensitivity is now fixed
  • Reviving players is now fixed

If you experience any issues or want to give a feedback, please contact:
support@vioegame.com

VIOE

