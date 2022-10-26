Updating notes for 26 Oct

Bugs fixed:
- Adjusting MIC sensitivity is now fixed
- Reviving players is now fixed
If you experience any issues or want to give a feedback, please contact:
support@vioegame.com
VIOE
