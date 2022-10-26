Update Hotfix 1
Spells:
- Increased accuracy and ease of all spell casting whilst moving
- Fire Spark: Reworked to make this more of a throwing spell. Makes for a better starter spell for the story mode.
- Fire arc now has more area damage
- Fire bomb has had some improvements to stop it casting by mistake
- Improved spell casting gesture detection making it more responsive
- Charging no longer consumes mana
Story Mode:
- Lore page collection fix: Players can no longer re-collect lore pages. Each unique page must now be found.
- Shard challenge updates and fixes
- Fixes to save state for crystal shards
- Enemy respawn rate reduced (Due to feedback from users)
- Coin animation fixed for different save files
- Players can now skip Carls’ audio sequences
- Updates to fire boss in temple and island arena
- Accessibility fixes on certain story-mode cliffs
- Added: Buttons now available for all lifts
- Fixed bug where zipline would sometimes become unaligned
- Fixed bug where discovery beacons didn't light up
- Improved buoyancy on rafts
- Fixed mug igniting with huge flames
General:
- Fixed floating items getting stuck after unholster and teleport bug
- Improvements to holstered items and weapons
- Fixed bugs on fire bomb triggering at too far a distance
- Bow holster bug fix
- Fixed general errors with saving
- Improved wood shields so not they don't set on fire and hold in the hand better
