Magitek VR update for 26 October 2022

Hotfix 1

Build 9805374 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update Hotfix 1

Spells:

  • Increased accuracy and ease of all spell casting whilst moving
  • Fire Spark: Reworked to make this more of a throwing spell. Makes for a better starter spell for the story mode.
  • Fire arc now has more area damage
  • Fire bomb has had some improvements to stop it casting by mistake
  • Improved spell casting gesture detection making it more responsive
  • Charging no longer consumes mana

Story Mode:

  • Lore page collection fix: Players can no longer re-collect lore pages. Each unique page must now be found.
  • Shard challenge updates and fixes
  • Fixes to save state for crystal shards
  • Enemy respawn rate reduced (Due to feedback from users)
  • Coin animation fixed for different save files
  • Players can now skip Carls’ audio sequences
  • Updates to fire boss in temple and island arena
  • Accessibility fixes on certain story-mode cliffs
  • Added: Buttons now available for all lifts
  • Fixed bug where zipline would sometimes become unaligned
  • Fixed bug where discovery beacons didn't light up
  • Improved buoyancy on rafts
  • Fixed mug igniting with huge flames

General:

  • Fixed floating items getting stuck after unholster and teleport bug
  • Improvements to holstered items and weapons
  • Fixed bugs on fire bomb triggering at too far a distance
  • Bow holster bug fix
  • Fixed general errors with saving
  • Improved wood shields so not they don't set on fire and hold in the hand better

