Update Notes for Build Arcturus 10409

This is a larger than average update with lots of changes as we get close to Early Access release.
Release Notes:
-
New story lines
-
New factions
-
New anomalies, conversations, discoveries
-
New techs
-
New weapons, weapon variants
-
Additional music tracks
-
Changes to initial wormhole event
-
Mission changes, updates
-
Increase resource reward scale
-
Initial achievement set (see known issues, below)
-
Command crew portraits
-
Home gateway marker
-
Dev tool improvements
-
New mission actions, conditions
-
Item pickup notification colors
-
Faction damage modifiers
-
Improve analytics
-
Additional settings:
- Speed dust
- Lens flare on/off
- Heading vector
- Color blind thermal
-
Fixed soft-lock bug due to save timing with planet surveys
-
Misc bug fixes from player feedback, error logs
Known issues:
- Game freezes for several seconds when loading new stories (e.g., start of exploration mission)
- Due to how Steam injects the game id, achievements are not triggering in the playtest build
Changed files in this update