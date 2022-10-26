 Skip to content

Starcom: Unknown Space Playtest update for 26 October 2022

Update Notes for Build Arcturus 10409

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a larger than average update with lots of changes as we get close to Early Access release.

Release Notes:

  • New story lines

  • New factions

  • New anomalies, conversations, discoveries

  • New techs

  • New weapons, weapon variants

  • Additional music tracks

  • Changes to initial wormhole event

  • Mission changes, updates

  • Increase resource reward scale

  • Initial achievement set (see known issues, below)

  • Command crew portraits

  • Home gateway marker

  • Dev tool improvements

  • New mission actions, conditions

  • Item pickup notification colors

  • Faction damage modifiers

  • Improve analytics

  • Additional settings:

    • Speed dust
    • Lens flare on/off
    • Heading vector
    • Color blind thermal

  • Fixed soft-lock bug due to save timing with planet surveys

  • Misc bug fixes from player feedback, error logs

Known issues:

  • Game freezes for several seconds when loading new stories (e.g., start of exploration mission)
  • Due to how Steam injects the game id, achievements are not triggering in the playtest build

